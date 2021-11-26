South Africa responds to UK’s temporary ban of Southern African flights from entering the UK.

The Government of South Africa has noted the announcement by the United Kingdom (UK) to temporarily ban all flights from the Southern parts of Africa, including South Africa from entering the UK due to the detection of a new coronavirus variant B.1.1.529.

Whilst South Africa respects the right of all countries to take the necessary precautionary measures to protect their citizens, the UK’s decision to temporarily ban South Africans from entering the UK seems to have been rushed as even the World Health Organisation is yet to advise on the next steps.

Minister Naledi Pandor said “Our immediate concern is the damage that this decision will cause to both the tourism industries and businesses of both countries.

South Africa will engage the UK government with the view to persuade the to reconsider this decision.

Issued by DIRCO.