SA CORPORATES PLAY THEIR PART IN ADMINISTERING MASS VACCINATIONS

The private sector in South Africa is still very committed to playing their part in ensuring citizens are vaccinated. Earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa met with key private sector CEO’s to work out solutions towards ending the destruction of life caused by COVID-19.

Discovery Health, South Africa’s largest administrator of medical schemes and the leading medical scheme administrator in South Africa, has been at the forefront of contributing effectively to how government is making progress to COVID-19 testing, vaccination rollout and inoculations.

Discovery Health has paid out more than R1.4 billion for COVID-19 antigen and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests since March 2020, this is roughly one-fifth of all private laboratory tests conducted in South Africa since the start of the pandemic.

Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, Head of Discovery’s Centre for Clinical Excellence, said that most of Discovery Health’s schemes fund two rapid antigen tests and two PCR tests per year, and an unlimited number where indicated as a prescribed minimum benefit.

COVID-19 tests vary according to the providers and laboratories used by patients, however, to ensure that there is a standardised costing, Discovery, like most medical aid schemes, have established medical scheme rates.

Business for SA (B4SA), an alliance of South African volunteers working with the South African government, and other social partners to mobilise business resources and capacity to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, announced that hundreds of private pharmacies have committed to begin to vaccinate those eligible who walk in for a jab against COVID-19.

According to B4SA statement, “all private-sector vaccination sites across South Africa are accepting walk-ins from anyone currently eligible for vaccination, regardless of whether they are insured or uninsured.”

Chair of B4SA’s health work group, Stavros Nicoloau said:, “vaccinating is the single-most important tool to once again being able to do the things we love: visiting our places of worship, travelling, attending sporting and cultural events, hugging our loved ones and socialising.”

While business continues to provide much-needed services, citizens are encouraged to play their part and get themselves inoculated. This means you are part of the solution.

