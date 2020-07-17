MANDELA DAY UNDER COVID-19: LIVING THE LEGACY THROUGH GLOBAL PANDEMIC

No matter how small your action, Mandela Day is about changing the world for the better, just as Nelson Mandela did.



South Africans and the world at large are living 2020 under unprecedented times, a shock to each country’s economy, personal income and ability to provide for loved ones because of COVID-19. Many families now more than before are left impoverished with no idea where their next plate of food may come from.

COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of cherishing the little things and the importance of unity against adversity. Usually this time of the year, many have rolled up their sleeves to paint classrooms, or help in soup kitchens, however, COVID-19 has hindered these selfless efforts.

What does Mandela Day under COVID-19 look like? How are we to help when we are forced to social distance for our safety?

Helping however do not need to stop now, the world has gone virtual and Mandela Day under COVID-19 affords everyone the opportunity to be innovative on how they can spread their 67 minutes of Ubuntu.

The Nelson Mandela foundation emphasizes the importance that in 2020, the essence of Mandela Day is more important than ever before. As articulated on the Mandela day website; “We call on you to be an active citizen in your community, individually or as part of one of the millions of groups getting together to start initiatives around delivering food parcels, making masks and protective gear, teaching online or making donations towards these efforts”.

Inspired by the Congress of South African Students mantra, Each One Teach One, the Nelson Mandela Foundation is calling on South Africans to take action and play their part in the COVID-19 #Each1Feed1 campaign.

This is a collaboration with old and new partners, the initiative seeks to bring relief to the plight of food insecurity. The public is invited to contribute to the initiative by donating here #Each1Feed1 . The Nelson Mandela Foundation has kick-started the donations with R500 000.

Some other ideas on how we all can carry on living the legacy of Nelson Mandela under COVID-19;

Show appreciation and say thank you to frontline workers

Donate to an NGO

Challenge yourself and family to a virtual race or walk of 67km

Conversation with a stranger or friend online for 67min

Share the warmth with 67 items of warm apparel

Visit the Mandela Day website to find out what can you do This Mandela Day to contribute to change or find out about all other exciting initiatives click here

Share your Mandela Day under COVID-19 story or plans @PlayYourPartSA @Brand_SA