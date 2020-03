The South African Film & Television Awards (SAFTAS) is an annual awards ceremony managed under the custodianship of the NFVF. The event is aimed at celebrating excellence in the South African Film and Television Industry. The 14th annual SAFTAS will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre on the 27th and 28th of March 2020.

Time: 07h30 for 08h45 – 15h00