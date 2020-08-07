Dumisani Chauke ‘Pays it Forward’ amidst COVID19

By Phindi Maduna

Former national Netball player and national coach Dumisani Chauke, has always had a passion for sports. As a young girl she played basketball, soccer and netball; and, it was during her days as a professional netball player that she realised the important role that sports can play in the social and personal development of the youth. To further cement her understanding of sports and recreation, she studied Sports Management at the Nelson Mandela University.

Chauke has always been grateful for the guidance and support that others gave her before and during her career. Her challenges were two-pronged – she had to contend with being a woman in a male-dominated industry; while simultaneously advocating for a sporting code that is predominantly played by women. In navigating through these challenges, Chauke learned valuable life skills such as enthusiasm, inner drive, commitment and discipline, which are characteristics she undertook to impart to young girls.

In 2018, she launched the Dumisani Chauke Netball Foundation as an effort to give back to young girls who come after her. At the heart of the Foundation is the spirit of ‘paying it forward’ by creating opportunities for Netball loving young girls to excel in what they are passionate about and be successful in their careers.

Since its launch, the Foundation has positively changed many lives. This year, the Foundation responded to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for patriotic individuals and businesses to lend a hand to households, especially from townships and informal settlements which are deeply affected by hunger and poverty amidst the spread of COVID19 and the national lockdown. During the lockdown period the Dumisani Chauke Netball Foundation embarked in the programme to distribute food and hygiene parcels to various communities in South Africa.

This Women’s Month, Brand South Africa, has joined the drive and to offer its support to the programme alongside other partners such as the Tshwane University of Technology and the Harry Gwala Foundation which have played a significant part in ensuring its success. This is a month long project that seeks to contribute to the well-being of young girls in up to 300 homes in Limpopo and Gauteng.

