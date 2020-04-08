Brand South Africa would like to acknowledge ordinary citizens who are playing their part during this Lockdown (COVID-19)

By Mduduzi Malinga

South Africans are currently living in unprecedented times as the corona virus pandemic deepens and more regulations are put in place, the impact on our lives can be troubling and confusing. Already there are challenges with communities and economies everywhere affected by the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the spirit of Ubuntu Brand South Africa has been encouraging South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing, because we are a nation that cares deeply for one another and the environment we live in.

Due to the lockdown, many ordinary people from various communities have been playing their part by donating or distributing food and emergency kits to families in impoverished communities. It has been touching to watch people spreading the spirit of Ubuntu to fight the pandemic. And one of South Africa’s oldest feeding schemes, African Children Feeding Scheme ACFS, is on the ground in Soweto ensuring that as many children as possible stay fed during lockdown. But urgently need non-perishable food items, as well as products like soap and hand sanitizer to help improve cleanliness among the children.

Afrika Awake is a small NPO that supports refugees and asylum-seekers, as well as South Africans. When Covid-19 broke in the country, they raised donations to buy hand sanitisers and distribute among car guards and the homeless community in Johannesburg, giving them an added layer of protection against the virus. Since then, Afrika Awake has partnered with Gift of the Givers to help propel the initiative to the next level, reaching more people across South Africa.

Angels’ Care Centre provides services for children from informal settlements in the uMngeni municipal area in KZN which include preschool education, aftercare facilities, a feeding scheme, healthcare programmes and a crisis centre for children who are victims of gender-based violence. Due to Covid-19, the centre is dropping off food packs (including sanitisers).

As Brand South Africa we have been at the forefront of driving the message that Covid-19 requires all of us to Play Our Part to manage the spread of the virus. South Africans continue to respond positively to the call. We salute you.