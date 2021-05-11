BE PART OF THE SOLUTION AND REGISTER FOR VACCINATION #PLAYYOURPARTSA

COVID-19 vaccines have been produced worldwide to be used as protection against the disease and develop an immune response to the virus. Developing immunity through vaccination means there is a reduced risk of developing the illness and its consequences. This immunity helps you fight the virus if exposed.

Getting vaccinated therefore means you are part of the solution in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in the country. According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) is now available and marks a significant milestone not only for the national vaccination campaign but for South Africa’s advancement towards Universal Health Coverage.

South Africans are encouraged to now register to be vaccinated. Phase two of the country’s vaccine rollout will begin on 17th May 2021 with millions of vaccine doses expected to arrive in South Africa in the coming weeks. The aim is to finalise phase two within six months, by the end of October 2021.

Government has called on all citizens aged 60 years and above to register for vaccination. The importance of registering means that you will be able to stay informed about being vaccinated and the vaccination.

Brand South Africa urges those with resources in their communities to play their part and help citizens aged 60 years and above to register for the vaccine. The fight against COVID-19 can be won through unity in action and taking care of each other.

HOW TO REGISTER

Go to vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za , the welcome screen will guide you through the steps. Follow the instructions and add in all the relevant details required. When you are finished, the system will send an SMS to the phone number you provided. This means that the system now has your details and you are in a queue to be scheduled for your vaccine. You will then receive an SMS with a date and your closest vaccination centre you will be vaccinated at. Some may be directed to places of work. If you experience any problems, you may contact the COVID-19 Hotline at 0800 029 999. Citizens will be provided with a proof of vaccination card and receive a confirmation SMS on their phone.

The information provided when you register will be used to communicate with you about the vaccination programme when necessary.

Minister Dr Mkhize said the department will send out teams to help vulnerable citizens who do not have access to digital technology.

The importance of registering makes impactful strides to ensuring that the country is able to fight COVID-19 and work towards flattening the curve.

Additional sources: www.sanews.gov.za; www.gov.za/covid-19/vaccine/evds# ; http://www.health.gov.za