AFRICAN ARTISTS COLLABORATE TO BRING HOPE AND CELEBRATE AFRICAN UNITY ON AFRICA DAY AMID COVID -19 PANDEMIC

A new day will dawn in Africa Brand SA’s Africa Day initiative focuses on harnessing African unity in response to Covid-19

The ensemble features leading South African Artists including DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Riky Rick, Rouge Rapper, Youngsta CPT, Shasha, Tresor and Dee Koala. Johannesburg, South Africa, 25 May 2020: Brand SA will be celebrating Africa Day 2020, which falls on 25 May, with a unique initiative designed to encourage and promote African unity. The initiative, called Play Your Part – “Africa Unite”, will be spearheaded by the launch of a new ensemble song, written and produced to celebrate the diversity of Africanism in all of its many facets, especially in language and the arts. The song, which is also titled Play Your Part – “Africa Unite”, aims to highlight and foster African unity, and features a number of languages spoken on the continent, including Swahili, Lingala, Zulu, isiXhosa, seTswana, English, Afrikaans, Shona and French. This multi-lingual approach is inspired by the bold, vibrant, and resilient African spirit, which has once again come to the fore during the current Covid-19 pandemic. “No one could have foreseen the magnitude of the health, social and economic challenges we would have to face in 2020,” says Acting CEO of Brand SA, Thulisile Manzini. “In February, when South Africa was elected Chair of the African Union for the year, there was hardly a hint of the storm that was to come. In fact, we anticipated a very positive year in which we could devote the considerable energies of the AU and its members to the task of advancing the continent’s 2063 development strategy. “Covid-19 has put that on the back burner, but it’s highlighted the way in which Africans pull together in the face of adversity and support one another through the most difficult of times.” The Play Your Part – “Africa Unite” song, which is inspired by this unique African world view, features leading South African artists including DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Ricky Rick, Rouge Rapper, Youngsta CPT, Dee Koala and Shasha from Zimbabwe, as well as Tresor, who hails from the DRC. The lyrics are a clarion call to Africa’s large youth population to stand firm in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and to #PlayYourPart in halting its advance. It begins by calling on young people to heed the call to stay home and adopt recommended measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including regular hand washing, the wearing of face masks in public places, and social distancing. But also embedded within this is a message that reflects the triumphant African spirit: “It’s me and you together; we shall overcome.” “We want Africa’s people – and its young people in particular – to feel supported and uplifted by the spirit of ubuntu (African unity) in this song,” says Manzini. “And, as importantly, we want them to know that our culture of watching out for one another is really paying off.” Apart from the Oceanic region, which includes Australia, New Zealand and four Polynesian islands, Africa currently has the lowest Covid-19 infection rate in the world, with just fewer than 100,000 infections. This compares to over 1,8 million in Europe, over 1,7 million in North America, just below 865 000 in Asia, and just above 500 000 in South America (Source: Worldometers, 21 May, 16:50). “Africa may be facing many challenges,” says Manzini, “but its young, energetic population has the power to harness its cultural heritage and create exactly what we’re aiming for: the Africa we want. In a similar way, we at Brand South Africa are harnessing the continent’s creative talent to demonstrate once again the subtle – and practical – power of unity.” The Play Your Part – “Africa Unite” song which features the tagline ‘unity in action’ will be available for streaming and downloads on all major platforms including Apple Music, Deezer and Spotify from Monday, May 25th. Proceeds from streaming and downloads of the song will go toward the Solidarity Response Fund. The fund’s mandate is to support the national healthcare response to Covid-19, contribute to humanitarian relief efforts, and mobilise South Africans to work together to prevent the spread of the virus. It also aims to support the country’s people in dealing with the socio-economic impact the pandemic has had. “This is very much in line with South Africa’s theme for this year as the Chair of the African Union,” says Manzini, “which is Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development. Through song, we are aiming to highlight Africa’s cultural tradition of unity and the immense power it has to overcome adversity as well as to foster a process of rebuilding after a crisis.” Saturday, May, 30th Brand South Africa, in collaboration with the Department of Arts and Culture, Bassline and its stakeholders will be hosting a live-streaming Africa Day celebration on YouTube. The event, which will feature a collaborative song by a number of African musicians will honour a united Africa that is committed to the fight against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic through artistic activism. **End** LINKS TO VIDEOS AND IMAGES: ARTIST SHOUT OUTS: https://app.frame.io/presentations/af317476-ea35-4118-9c4e-cdb1ab1c4947 AUDIO MASTER & ARTWORKS: bit.ly/PlayYourPartMaster

ARTIST IMAGES: https://we.tl/t-QffBgkU2yJ Further Information:

For more information on Brand SA and its Africa Day initiative, please visit www.brandsouthafrica.com, like Brand South Africa on Facebook, or follow Brand SA on Twitter.

Facebook: @BrandSouthafrica

Twitter: @Brand_SA Media Contact:

Trudy Mackay – trudy@mackaycommunication.com

Tlhogi Ngwato- lengwato@gmail.com

Kelz Mabunda – kelebogile@klmpublicity.com