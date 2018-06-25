BY THE YOUTH FOR THE YOUTH – GenZ speaks out on pertinent issues they face

Johannesburg, Monday, 25 June 2018 – As Youth Month comes to an end young people commemorate the class of ‘76 in an exclusively structured dialogue on pertinent issues that they face on a daily in their communities.

Boys & Girls Clubs of South Africa, in partnership with Brand South Africa and the City of Johannesburg, will be hosting a uniquely youth panel discussion by the youth for the youth on Friday, 29 June 2018 at Brand South Africa, 103 Central Street Houghton, from 9am to 13pm.

The aim of this engagement is to foster dialogue with young people, on the role they play in paving the future of South Africa. The panelists, all youth, will be discussing their thoughts on freedom and responsibility, being an active citizen and leaving your legacy. The selected youth come from various organisations throughout Johannesburg and represent the voice of the next generation.

When asked why the event was aimed at this unique age group, Laura Parker, Director of Boys & Girls Clubs of South Africa, said “It’s important for us in this sector to showcase the voice of our beneficiaries. Boys & Girls Clubs provide access to education, mentorship, and to opportunities for youth daily, but today, we are providing a platform for our young people’s ideas and voices to be heard.”

Brand South Africa’s involvement affords the organisation an opportunity to take a moment to interact and provide relevant feedback on research insights that is guided by citizens young and old on their role in Nation building and reputation management of the country.

“Young people are of great importance to the future of this country and it is imperative that we hear how young people interpret their role in building a better South Africa and the legacy they would like to build. It is very timely that we have these dialogues during the centenary of Madiba – a man who left us all with a positive legacy: to improve the world”, said Brand South Africa’s Stakeholder Manager for Government Ms Toni Gumede.

Notes to the Editor

_______________________________________________________________________ About Boys & Girls Club of South Africa

BGCSA is a registered non-profit organization provides facility based programs and activities for school aged and school going youth. Kids come to our Clubs during non-school hours and develop a sense of belonging, influence, usefulness, and competence. BGCSA follows on the time-tested and proven model of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which supports 4 million youth annually in 4,000 Clubs, and boasts Denzel Washington, Usher, Jennifer Lopez, and Kerry Washington, among others, as alumni.

_________________________________________________________________

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all.

