W-suite in partnership with Brand South Africa usher in Women’s Month with a women led summit

On 9 August 1956, a historic event that took the world by surprise happened in South Africa’s Union building, when more than 20 000 women marched for the struggle for freedom and women’s rights. They marched to deliver a petition against the carrying of passes by women to the then-Prime Minister, JG Strijdom.

In commemoration of this day, Brand South Africa in partnership W-Suite hosted a women’s summit to seek ways to strengthen its efforts to elevate women’s voices, towards bringing them into key leadership roles.

Ever wondered what the conversation they had that fateful morning before they embarked on that momentous march. To relive that moment, on the 07th of August, the Maslow Conference center in Johannesburg was abuzz with over 200 women to engage, debate and dialogue on topics such as; Building the Next Generation of Female Leaders, Redistribution of Power and Conscious Leadership.

Under the motto “Empowering Women to Take a Seat at the Table”, the W-Suite Founder, Ms Katie Mohamed announcing the Summit earlier in the year, said: “The W-Suite Summit will engage, inspire and accelerate the dialogue of creating a strong female economy.”

She emphasized in her opening address that it was time women stepped up and took up their rightful places in the economic empowerment of women.

Some highlights from the summit conversations include,

@Brand_SA Aug 7 – The first panel honed in what it takes to build the next generation of female leaders. “Create a culture of learned behaviours that teach young women to stand behind one another.” #wsuitesummit2019 #LeadLikeWomen

‏ @WSuiteZA Aug 7 @Andile_Khumalo says ” The good Lord above knew what He was doing by putting women and men together on the earth. If we can find a way to collaborate where it makes sense, and not make each other enemies, we’ll see good things”

@Brand_SA Aug 7 -Ms. @ThulisileTG: Being a conscious leader means being intentional about following clear values and guidelines. Be conscious about what your mandate is, and what it is you would like to achieve. #WSuiteSummit2019 #LeadLikeWomen

‏ @WSuiteZA 24h24 hours ago Final thought : “We are taught to be ashamed of our womanhood. We must reject this idea of being ashamed of being empowered women”. – @FasihaHassan #WSuite #WSuiteSummit2019 #LeadLikeWomen

Women in the room were left inspired by the powerful panel discussions.

Watch Brand South Africa’s Acting CEO, Ms. Thulisile Manzini speaking on ‘What does it mean to lead with authenticity, intent and purpose? Click here