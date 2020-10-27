Meet the new Miss South Africa, Shudufhadzo Musida

Shudufhadzo Musida has been crowned Miss South Africa 2020 and her hope is to raise awareness for mental health issues in rural and informal South Africa! Cape Town, South Africa (26 October 2020) – Miss South Africa 2020 was crowned over the weekend, meet Shundufhadzo Musida.

Shundufhadzo Musida, 24-years-old, was born and raised in Ha-Masia, Limpopo. She has a 13-year-old sister, and her mother is a real estate agent. She studied at the University of Pretoria, earning a Bachelor of Social Sciences in Philosophy, Politics and Economics. Shundufhadzo then went on to study at the University of Witwatersrand and is currently doing her BA Honours in International Relations.

“Just like that a life has been changed forever. I carry with me the women that came before me so that tonight could be. May this year be one of purpose and change. My beloved South Africa, Ndo livhuwa.” – Shudufhadzo Musida

Former Miss South Africa and current Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi was on the judging panel this year alongside female powerhouses like radio host Anele Mdoda, previous Miss South Africa title holder (1996) and businesswoman Peggy-Sue Khumalo, actress and entrepreneur Leandie du Randt and actress Kim Engelbrecht. You can read Shundufhadzo’s full acceptance speech below; in it, she details how she will use her reign for the betterment of South Africa. The main focus and most powerful to date will be to raise awareness for mental health issues in rural and informal South Africa! “It took an entire village to get me here, and I would like to thank all of you for being my village. I stand here today as your Miss South Africa with immense pride and joy to be representing such a beautiful nation – one of the ﬁrst Venda women, but certainly not the last – to become Miss South Africa. I stand here as an advocate for educational and economic empowerment of women and children and mental health awareness – honoured to be an ambassador of this beautiful nation.

“Through this platform, I plan to continue and build on the beautiful and powerful legacy left by former Miss South Africa titleholders and continue to carry the baton of woman empowerment that the Miss South Africa Organisation is built on and continues to strive for.

“I plan to bring more awareness to mental health, especially in rural and disadvantaged areas, because I truly believe that we need to work on the mind for any change to come about in this country. I plan to mobilise various stakeholders and the nation so we can bring about educational empowerment through the tackling of issues such as period poverty among young girls, workshops that teach children about the importance of mental health from a young age, and mentorship programmes for young women so they can be empowered to be agents of their own future. “I will continue the ﬁght against food insecurity in rural communities because children can only be their best at school when their basic needs are met. I believe that all of this will continue the efforts of bringing about economic empowerment in this country as more children will be given a fair chance at becoming active members of the economy through educational empowerment. “This journey has been one of the highlights of my life – one that I will never forget and will cherish for as long as I live.

Before this competition started, I had dreamed of helping women and children, and this platform has made that a reality even before the crown was placed on my head. This platform has not only empowered me, but it has caused a ripple effect that has empowered others too. It has empowered a nation of girls just like me, and shows that all dreams are valid irrespective of your background. My life has been changed forever and the lives of the generations that come after me, so for that – Ndo livhuwa.”

We look forward to watching Shundufhadzo Musida during her reign as Miss South Africa and her journey on the international pageant stage too. For the ﬁrst time in the history of the Miss South Africa pageant, the top three women including ﬁrst runner-up Thato Mosehle and second runner-up Natasha Joubert will represent the country at the world’s three most prestigious pageants. These include the Miss Universe, Miss World, and Miss Supranational. It will only be revealed at a later date which contestant will go to which pageant. Aside from the announcement of Miss South Africa, the Miss South Africa – Play Your Part Ambassador Award of 2020 was awarded to Founder of Home of Hope for Girls, Mam Khanyi Motsa.

The Miss South Africa Play Your Part Ambassador Award celebrates a proud and patriotic South African woman that displays a commitment towards active citizenship. This exemplary woman continuously invests her time and resources into initiatives that empower women.

Play Your Part is a nationwide movement created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. Its objective is to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing – because a nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone. The campaign is driven by Brand South Africa.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates to individuals, NGOs to government, churches to schools, young to not so young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all. There are numerous opportunities, big and small, for each and every South African to make a positive difference in the communities in which they live and operate. Play Your Part encourages them to act on these opportunities.

