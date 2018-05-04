Growing South Africa’s Green Economy One Small Business at a Time

A positive Nation Brand strengths the country’s competitiveness on a global stage. This is made possible by civil society, business and government through active citizenship and this is exactly what the Play Your Part programme seeks to do – inspire active citizenship.

SEED South Africa is #getinvolved and playing its part as a Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) that aims to create a national community of successful social and environmental entrepreneurs, providing increased business opportunities for the entrepreneurs themselves and for the wider business community.

In meeting the needs of local small business eco-inclusive enterprises, global Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) SEED is set to host Replicator Connect Workshops in Polokwane on 17th and 18th of May, and in Pretoria on 23rd and 24th of May 2018. Entrepreneurs with sustainable solutions across the Energy, Waste Management, Manufacturing, Agriculture and Tourism sectors are invited to apply for participation in these sponsored workshops.

Coordinator of the SEED Replicator Programme, Christine Meyer offers: “With more than 15 years of experience and having supported engaged over 600 entrepreneurs across six African countries in our SEED Replicator Programme, we know that our methodology has proven effective in enabling entrepreneurs who are currently contributing to South Africa’s green and inclusive economy to replicate proven solutions and facilitate business partnerships between successful entrepreneurs around the globe.”

“While the country is home to a number of engines which support small business development, the challenges facing those in the eco-inclusive sector are unique, specifically as it relates to the capacity of entrepreneurs to successfully replicate and adapt proven solutions,” adds Meyer. “The programme helps eco-inclusive start-ups avoid common business pitfalls and tackle environmental and social challenges in the community while generating sustainable economic returns”

To date, more than 1000 entrepreneurs are directly supported by SEED, and a huge number of those who joined the programme are still in business, a mean feat especially in South Africa where the mortality rate of small business is still quite high, with decreasing numbers making it pass the two-year mark.

“A critical success factor in our Replicator Connect workshops has been presenting proven business models which entrepreneurs can adapt, interrogate and adopt during the interactive workshops, equipping them with work-books and facilitating peer-to-peer feedback,” offers Meyer.

The SEED workshops are open to aspiring entrepreneurs and existing enterprises interested in replicating eco-inclusive business models, and establishing business partnerships with successful entrepreneurs around the globe. Apply on https://app.seed.uno/

SEED Replicator Connect Workshop Schedule