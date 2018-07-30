Education Africa’s Mr Urdang is a recipient of the 2018 Klaus J Jacobs Award

Education is an integral part of building a strong, stable society, that enables an optimistic future for all. As universally celebrated and the first elected President of a democratic South Africa Nelson Mandela said; “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world”. It is of great importance that each and every individual take up the baton and contribute as best as they can to enable a changed world through education. Therefore, Brand South Africa’ seeks to commend these individuals who are Playing their Part and making positive strides in education. Such is, Education Africa’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mr James Urdang who has been named as one of the recipients of the 2018 Klaus J Jacobs Awards. These awards honour social innovation and change-making in the field of child and youth development. The international award is presented by the Klaus J Jacobs Foundation based in Zurich, Switzerland. Lavinia Jacobs, President of the Jacobs Foundation said, “James’ ongoing commitment and relentless personal engagement to break the cycle of poverty among South Africa’s disadvantaged people by providing educational opportunities for children and youth, is outstanding. He is beyond talking – he acts.” Urdang’s’ journey began in 1989 when he set out to establish Education Africa and, over the years, he has conceptualised many projects and secured the funding not only for their establishment but also for their on-going sustainability. He has become known as someone who thinks outside the box; someone who is not interested in re-inventing the wheel. Rather, he believes in bringing project partners on board so that their expertise can be harnessed for the ultimate benefit of the community. Education Africa’s focus is to break the cycle of poverty and educate a new generation of leaders through educational interventions and providing educational opportunities for various age groups among South Africa’s disadvantaged citizens. Projects target disadvantaged communities at pre-primary, primary, secondary and tertiary education level. The organisation’s mission is “Making Change Happen” by implementing “Poverty alleviation through Education”. Its motto is Educate •Equip •Empower, and in the past ten years alone the reach of Education Africa’s projects has impacted tens-of-thousands of learners directly and well over a million learners indirectly through educator training and support. As a recipient of the 2018 Klaus J Jacobs Award, Urdang receives CHF100 000.00 which has been earmarked specifically for the ongoing sustainability and development of Education Africa’s Early Childhood Development (ECD) project. The Awards Ceremony is set to take place in Switzerland, Zürich on 30th November 2018. Brand South Africa says thank you Education Africa and Mr Urdang for their continuous work in education and various communities. Learn more about Education Africa click here or for additional information, kindly contact James Urdang, CEO and Founder of Education Africa on 083 708 3499. Email: james@educationafrica.org