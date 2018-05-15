Brand South Africa launches Play Your Part School Activations

Tshwane, Atteridgeville, 15 May 2018 – Inspired by the need to promote active citizenry amongst South African Youth, Brand South Africa – the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s Nation Brand reputation, is launching nationwide school activations.

Brand South Africa in collaboration with the renowned comedians Goliath and Goliath, who are also Play Your Part ambassadors, will be running a series of masterclasses aimed at grade 11 and 12 learners. The objective is to promote innovation and entrepreneurial culture under the theme “Play Your Part, turn your ideas into currency”.

The Play Your Part masterclass will promote entrepreneurship in order to culminate a spirit of business minds at an early stage. Commenting on this initiative, Brand South Africa’s General Manager of Marketing, Ms Sithembile Ntombela said: “This initiative comes at a time when the citizens are hopeful of a new dawn, when a spirit of contribution is the new song, particularly post the state of the nation address speech by the honourable President Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, now known for its call to action #Thumamina which means send me”.

The county’s vision articulated in the National Development Plan speaks of a South Africa we have remade, a South Africa that is economically prosperous and, a South Africa that is admired globally. This vision will come to life when each and every one of us play our part especially the youth, who are future active custodians and contributors to economic growth.

The digital campaign launch will take place on 15 May 2018 and the actual activation will take place at Dr WF Nkomo Secondary School in Atteridgeville, 16 May 2018 from 12- 3 pm.

Follow the conversation on #PlayYourPart #GetInvolved