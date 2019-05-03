Brand South Africa calls on Global South Africans to support Grammy award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir as it stars in ‘Inala’ a Zulu ballet in London

Grammy award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir to star in ‘Inala’ a Zulu ballet which takes centre stage in London at The Peacock Theatre from 30 April to 18 May.

Beautifully articulated on its website, ﷟HYPERLINK “https://www.inala.co.uk/about-the-show”Inala, meaning abundance of goodwill in isiZulu, was conceived five years ago to mark 20 years of democracy in South Africa to celebrate freedom, democracy and diversity. The productions has now returned as the country celebrates 25 years of freedom. It embraces the cultures in South African live on stage.

Inala was created by Sisters Grimm, multi-award-winning choreographer Mark Baldwin OBE, and features Ladysmith Black Mambazo with current and former dancers from the Royal Ballet and Rambert. Inala was nominated for a Grammy® Award in 2016 for its original score, recognising what The Independent described as “stunning, contemporary South African vocal music”.

The show has since received favourable reviews from international audiences;

“A dynamic marriage of contemporary dance and choral music.” – Judith Mackrell , The Guardian

“A perfect example of what can be achieved in art when a great idea and some of the finest talent come together on a production.” – Antoinette Thirgood , The Mumble

“A tingling magic that conjures up the hot sun over vast South African plains…” – Lyndsey Winship , Evening Standard 2015

As the ballet returns to the international stage with the award winning Soweto Gospel Choir to celebrate the unique and inspirational power of South African Gospel music.

Brand South Africa commends the team for elevating the Nation brand image and reputation on the global stage, telling our stories for the world to see and enjoy.

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qBHo3rm4uvg