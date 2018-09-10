Brand South Africa calls for entry for the Cape Town International Film Market Festival “Most Patriotic South African Arts Ambassador” Award

Johannesburg, Friday 07 September 2018 – Brand South Africa has partnered with the Cape Town International Film Market Festival (CTIFMF), to strategically uncap the creative industries as an imperative contributor to the Nation Brand image and competitiveness.

The South African film industry has had a positive economic impact on the economy, this as articulated by The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) in its 2017 second Economic Impact Assessment study. The film industry in South Africa had R5.4 billion contributions to the GDP, compared to the R3.5 Billion in 2013. In total, the operations of the film industry in South Africa raised the level of production by approximately R12.2 billion, an overall positive impact.

The CTIFMF is an annual celebration of filmmaking, culture and the business of film. Positioned to become Africa’s premier film industry platform, the CTIFMF draws attendees and media coverage from more than 80 countries. The 2018 edition of the Cape Town International Film Market and Festival will take place from the 9th – 19th October 2018 at venues across the iconic V & A Waterfront, welcoming diverse and exciting attendees from all over the world.

Speaking on this opportunity Brand South Africa’s General Manager for Marketing, Ms Sithembile Ntombela said; “Brand South Africa has identified an opportunity to utilise the Film Festival as a platform to promote Nation Brand pride and patriotism. It is, for this reason, we created the “Most Patriotic South African Arts Ambassador” award category, this is surely a unique one for the film industry and the country”.

The CTIFMF is aligned to Brand South Africa’s mission to build individual alignment to the Nation Brand in South Africa, and pride and patriotism amongst South Africans. A perfect catalyst in identifying young creatives as an innovator and a pioneer in the transformation of the creative industries that also positively tell the South African extraordinary narrative.

“The award was specially created because we understand the broad impact that leading arts personalities have on the development of a Nation’s Brand We, therefore, call on our young creatives to enter for the award, the winner of the award becomes a marketable asset for Brand South Africa to engage with even after the CTIFMF”, adds Ms Ntombela.

Call for entry date open:

Open till Thursday, 13th September 2018, The three nominees with the most votes will be selected as finalists. Voting for the winner will take place via a Facebook Poll from 17 – 28 September and the winner will be announced and handed an award at the Festival’s closing Night Awards Ceremony on 19 October.

Criteria for the award:

The nominees must be SA citizens.

Their genre of arts is not limited to that of the filmmaking industry.

Nominees may be musicians, dancers, writers/authors etc.

Nominees must have tangibly promoted South Africa through either their work, social media, endorsements, interviews or project support.

The nominees must reflect the values of Ubuntu and nation-building.

The nominees must be internationally recognised, and either perform, be published or work outside of South Africa (an added benefit).

The nominee must have no criminal record or pending criminal charges.

Where to enter:

Nominations to be sent to the Cape Town International Film Market Festival Facebook page: https://web.facebook.com/filmfestival.capetown/

For Interview request or more information kindly contact;

Ntombi Ntanzi,

Email: ntombin@brandsouthafrica.com

T: +27 (0) 11 712-5000 Direct: +27 (0) 11 712 5071