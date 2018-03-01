Johannesburg, 28 February 2018 – Brand South Africa has once again collaborated with the JCI African Academy to host the SADC Regional Leadership Conference which is targeted at young leaders who are creating positive changes in their communities.

Annually, the conference unites at least 1000 young active citizen from more than 50 partner countries to participate in inspirational sessions, impactful workshops, official General Assembly meetings and fun-filled events to share best practices, exchange ideas and determine the future of the dynamic organisation.

“ Youth are an integral part in creating pathways for accelerated socio-economic development for our nation and our continent. As a big part of the population, young people are at the heart of our future, and it is for this reason, that we at Brand South Africa have partnered with the JCI African Academy to harness effective youth development practices. This platform affords us the opportunity to engage with the youth on how they can partake in social cohesion and active citizenship activities because we are confident that Africa’s destiny lies in the hands of our youth,” said Brand South Africa’s CEO Dr Kingsley Makhubela.

Brand South Africa invites media to join us for 2018 JCI SADC Regional Leadership Academy

Date : Thursday 01 – Saturday 03 March 2018

Time : 09h00 – 16h00

Venue : Dynasty Hotel (19 Westbrooke Dr, Sandown, Johannesburg)

RSVPs : Tsabeng Nthite on tsabengn@brandsouthafrica.com

Mobile: 076 371 6810

