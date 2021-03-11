Johannesburg, Thursday 11th March 2021 – Brand South Africa in collaboration with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC), African Response and Mark Data, will be hosting an exciting Webinar on Wednesday 17th March 2021, under the theme “Heartbeat of a Nation: South African Behaviour and the evolution of National Identity in turbulent times”.

The Zoom Webinar will explore the 2020 omnibus survey detailing new data on the 10 Behavioural groups, Social Economy and Social Cohesion, Active Citizenship and National Pride will officially be released. The 2020 results are highly anticipated as they are likely to reveal interesting insights about a country already under considerable strain navigating its way through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2017 Brand South Africa embarked on a bold research endeavour, that sought to develop a unique segmentation model, with the goal of gaining deeper insight into the behaviour, attitudes and values of South Africans. The development of the segmentation model, and the resulting behaviour groups, are important for Brand South Africa as the official marketing agency of the South African Nation Brand, as they provide key insights into the pulse of its nation.

This unique approach to understanding the basis of what defines South Africans allows Brand South Africa to embark on safe guarding and advancing the Nation Brand by keeping attuned to the nuanced diversity that is at the heart of its collective identity.

Through a comprehensive analysis of more than 6,000 research records derived from the quantitative and qualitative methods, the 10 behaviour groups were identified. In 2018, a year after its inception the segmentation model that birthed the 10 behaviour groups was recognised for its ground breaking approach to understanding a complex society like South Africa by being awarded the overall-all Best Research award and the Kantar Innovation award.

In July 2020 Brand South Africa launched its Behavioural Group Series under the theme Heartbeat of a Nation: Exploring a nation through the lens of 10 Behavioural Groups. The series sought to breathe new life into the findings of the segmentation model by illustrating the key characteristics, attitudes and behaviours of the 10 groups through engaging infographics that are shared regularly on our social media platforms.

This Research endeavour will also reach its 5-year milestone and will provide an opportunity for continued reflection on the evolutionary state of our nation as well as the untapped potential of our communities and the unrelenting quest of the South African state to ensure that it reaches its developmental objectives.

Date: Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Time: 14:00 – 16:00

Location: Zoom; Click here to register

