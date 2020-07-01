Johannesburg, Wednesday 01 July 2020 – Many shared beliefs of the nation are held across different racial, cultural, socio-economic groups. The South African nation’s diversity is not only reflected in the existence of different races, cultures and religions, but diversity in thought is prevalent in how people identify with what it means to be South African.

Brand South Africa annually embarks on a domestic perceptions research project to explore, probe and identify the plethora of these thoughts on “being South African.” As the official marketing agency of South Africa’s Nation Brand, it regularly gathers research input, in order to unpack what exactly shapes the behaviours and thoughts people have of themselves, the country and fellow citizens.

Today we are happy announce the launch of a series of publications on South African identity as expressed in ten behaviour groups. The behaviour groups are identified through a comprehensive analysis of more than 6,000 research records per year.

This series will for the next ten months explore the behaviour groups through an edutainment animation series starting in July 2020 under the title ‘Becoming a Nation: Exploring the heartbeat of a nation through the lens of Behaviour Groups’. One behavioural group will gain the spotlight each month over the next ten months. The first behavioural group, the “Independent Humanists,” will be profiled on the 9th of July on Brand South Africa’s online platforms.

Before taking on its current form, it first began in 2018 as the domestic perceptions research project findings which were presented as a paper at the 2018 Annual Southern African Market Research Association Conference which resulted in the paper winning two awards: Over-all Best Research Award, and the Kantar Innovation Award.

The paper entitled – A social segmentation model of the diverse and complex South African society with broader implications for the research industry, showed that the ten behaviour groups do in fact open unique perspectives into the central tenants of the South African nation and society.

Speaking on the research project, Brand South Africa’s General Manager for Research Dr. Petrus De Kock said; “One key lesson that stands out is that in the midst of the multi-verse of South Africa – our people share much more, and have much more in common, than what one may expect”.

In the midst of a global pandemic and the world forced to introspect and reinvent itself to new ways of work and robust conversations on identity – this series may add inspiring and new perspectives on the characteristics of an evolving nation at the Southern tip of the African continent. The edutainment animation series on the ten behaviour groups aims to contribute to the ongoing conversation as we grapple with who we are – and what we may yet become as a nation.

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.