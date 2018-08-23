Women’s Month Dialogue: Africa Free Trade Agreement Invitation

Johannesburg – Wednesday, 22 August 2018 – Brand South Africa and the Thabo Mbeki Foundation (TMF) are hosting a national dialogue, under the theme “African women as vanguard of continental integration: Making the African Free Trade Agreement a reality” on Friday, 24 August 2018 at The Gordon Institute of Business Science
The discussion will be facilitated by Professor Lulama Makhubela who is currently a Research Associate at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) who gives her time in mentoring, coaching and supervising MBA students, editing research reports as well as contributing to the Business School research outputs. She is a Professor in Information Science at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and has published than 50 scientific and popular articles in national and international journals and chapters in books.
As stipulated by The African Union, the Agenda 2063, “is a strategic framework for the socio-economic transformation of the continent over the next 50 years. It builds on, and seeks to accelerate the implementation of past and existing continental initiatives for growth and sustainable development”.
25 Fricker Road, Illovo, Johannesburg