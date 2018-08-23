Johannesburg – Wednesday, 22 August 2018 – Brand South Africa and the Thabo Mbeki Foundation (TMF) are hosting a national dialogue, under the theme “African women as vanguard of continental integration: Making the African Free Trade Agreement a reality” on Friday, 24 August 2018 at The Gordon Institute of Business Science





The discussion will be facilitated by Professor Lulama Makhubela who is currently a Research Associate at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) who gives her time in mentoring, coaching and supervising MBA students, editing research reports as well as contributing to the Business School research outputs. She is a Professor in Information Science at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and has published than 50 scientific and popular articles in national and international journals and chapters in books.

As an Advocate for Women Empowerment and in Green Economy issues, the national dialogue fits impeccably to Professor Makhubela’s profile in contributing to wards realising Agenda 2063.

As stipulated by The African Union, the Agenda 2063, “is a strategic framework for the socio-economic transformation of the continent over the next 50 years. It builds on, and seeks to accelerate the implementation of past and existing continental initiatives for growth and sustainable development”.

“ Brand South Africa’s objective through this national dialogue is to share relevant insights and to get citizens and academia involved in shaping the future of the country. This will provide opportunities to further promote the Play Your Part programme and encourage active citizenship”, said Brand South Africa’s Chief Marketing Officer, Mrs Linda Magapatona-Sangaret

This discussion will feature experts and senior executives from National Government, Business and Civil Society Stakeholders.

Women’s Month Dialogue: Africa Free Trade Agreement Invitation

RSVP or Interview Requests: ntombin@brandsouthafrica.com

Facilitator: Prof Lulama Makhubela

Date: Friday 24 th August 2018

Time: 13:00-17:00