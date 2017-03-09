Press release: Renewing international reputation with help from expatriates

South African expatriates living in Sydney, Australia, are fully behind Brand South Africa’s efforts to renew the country’s reputation as a great place to invest in and do business.

Johannesburg, Thursday 09 March 2017 – South African expatriates living in Australia have declared their allegiance to promoting their homeland as a place of global goodness and strength during a campaign tour by Brand South Africa this week.

The appeal to 200 expatriates was issued by the Brand South Africa delegation at dinners in Sydney and Melbourne this week. The tour is part of South Africa’s mission to boost its international reputation in business, investment and tourism.

Brand South Africa’s CEO, Dr Kingsley Makhubela, told the expats that South Africa was moving beyond the challenges of the past and in times of global uncertainty, South Africa should be known for its generosity and goodness.

“Our country has spent a lot of time reflecting on our issues and not enough about what is good about South Africa,” he said.

“We want to be known around the world for our goodness and competitive strengths, and it is time for all of us to create, inspire, empower, and celebrate our citizenship in South Africa.”

Brand South Africa is the custodian of South Africa’s image and reputation and is targetting the 150,000 South African immigrants in Australia to define their own niche and contribute to the promotion of their country as a globally competitive and generous nation.

Dr Makhubela was joined on the Australian tour by Brand South Africa’s General Manager Research, Dr Petrus De Kock, General Manager Marketing, Ms Sithembile Ntombela, Strategic Relationship Manager Civil Society, Ms Thoko Modise, and the High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa, Ms Beryl Sisulu. The Nelson Mandela Foundation is a key stakeholder in Brand South Africa.

During the two Australian dinners, Brand South Africa’s General Manager of Research Dr Petrus de Kock, told the expats that South Africa played a pivotal role in the economic revival of the continent.

Dr de Kock also said: “Since the dawn of democracy, and regardless of the economic challenges in recent years, South Africa has been making steady progress on the front of human and social development.”

His presentation highlighted that research undertaken between 2011 and 2015, showed South Africa’s life expectancy at birth has increased from 54.5 to 57.4 years, and there was a rise in expected years of schooling from 13.3 to 13.6 years.

Economically, South Africa now ranks 47th out of 138 global economies, with its strengths in financial market development (11th), market size (30), institutions (40), business sophistication (30), and goods and market efficiency (29).

He said South Africa was placed 80th of the freest economies out of 186; 74th of 190 economies in the World Bank 2016/2017 Report on the ‘Ease Doing Business’; and had displayed improvement in technology readiness, innovation, labour market efficiency, health and primary education.

The dinner in both major Australian cities achieved strong support from expat South Africans who detailed their pride and patriotism as ambassadors to support the future of South Africa.

Follow the conversation on #BrandSADownUnder.