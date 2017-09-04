Entries open for 2017 South African Premier Business Awards

The Awards, presented by the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) in partnership with Proudly South African and Brand South Africa, aim to recognise and reward the contribution of the country’s companies towards growing and transforming the South African economy.

Business entities are invited to submit entries for the 5th annual South African Premier Business Awards (SAPBA) by 13 October 2017. The popular Awards, which are presented by the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) in partnership with Proudly South African and Brand South Africa have grown in stature since their inception in 2013, with the aim of recognising and rewarding the contribution of the country’s companies in growing and transforming the South African economy.

If the high volume of enquiries that the organisers of the Awards have been inundated with is anything to go by, this year’s Awards are expected to grow in both quantity and quality. This will be evident when the crème de la crème of SA business is paraded during the prestigious awards ceremony which will take place in Johannesburg on 7 December 2017.

The SAPBA recognise and honour the spirit of success and innovation, acknowledge enterprises which create jobs and demonstrate good business ethics and their prestigious seal of approval can be used by all winners on their labelling, packaging, marketing and other collateral, is a sign of success, quality, innovation and a commitment to job creation and economic development in the country which the Awards recognise and honour.

The categories for which companies can enter are Manufacturers Award, Exporter Award, Enterprise Development Support Award, Women-Owned Business Award, Investor of the Year Award, Proudly South African Enterprise Award, Play your Part Award, SMME Award, Young Entrepreneur Award and the Black Industrialist Award.

In addition, a Lifetime Achiever Award will be presented to a person who has made a significant contribution to the South African economy through business activities over a period of 20 years or more. Last year, Executive Director of Wiphold and CEO of Wipcapital, Ms Gloria Serobe was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Qualifying companies are urged to enter for one or more categories. All submissions will be subject to adjudication by an expert panel of judges who are currently being appointed and whose names will be announced soon.

According to the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies, the awards will highlight the importance of how business excellence is making positive strides to the contribution of South Africa’s global competitiveness and affirmation that we are a country open for business.

More information on the South African Premier Business Awards, rules and entry forms, can be obtained from www.sapremierbusinessawards.co.za or call 0861 843 384. Hard copy entries can be sent or hand delivered to the offices of Proudly South African, 23 Sturdee Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg.